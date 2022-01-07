Mishi Khan lashes out at Dr Aamir Liaquat over controversial statement
Share
Pakistani politician Dr Aamir Liaquat's recent peculiar action has hit a nerve among the masses as his bizarre mix of religion and entertainment continues to attract controversies.
This time around, the Uroosa star Mishi Khan has lashed out at Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain and called him out over his eccentric behaviour and insensitive actions.
Khan said that Liaquat is the perfect example of falling from a pedestal as he has lost his grace, “what has happened to you, sometimes you start doing Nagin Dance, then you start doing something else, You should respect all the religions as a responsible cleric, your party should get your mental check-up done, you should be ashamed of yourself”
Channelling her rage towards Aamir Liaquat, Mishi Khan did not shy away from giving him a much-needed reality check, “Allah gave you respect and grace but you have fallen from your stature”.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as her video went viral, the keyboard warriors and many prominent celebrities agreed with Mishi Khan's viewpoint and directed backlash toward Dr Aamir.
Earlier, the PTI National Assembly member and the popular host was shifted to the hospital in critical condition due to deteriorating health.
Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain recovering after being ... 03:30 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf National Assembly member and popular host Aamir Liaquat Hussain had been shifted to the ...
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
-
- ECP ready to use EVMs in Punjab LG polls03:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Euro Oil, Al-Haj Automotive launch an exclusive line of lubricants02:20 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Minal Khan welcomes New Year with beautiful dance moves06:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021