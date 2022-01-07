UK high commissioner meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability
RAWALPINDI – Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
COAS said that it’s imperative for regional peace and stability that the international community assist Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace particularly in the Afghan situation.
