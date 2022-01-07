Pakistan Army responds to reports of cancelling helicopter deal with Turkey

RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has rubbished some digital media reports that Pakistan has revoked a deal with Turkey to buy a T-129 ATAK helicopter.

The military’s media wing in a statement clarified that speculations over the cancellation of the deal are baseless.

On January 5, ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar explaining Pakistan's defense procurement needs, said that the country’s armed forces are continuously enhancing their capacity and upgrading technology while remaining cognizant of the threat and operational requirements.

"While answering a question related to Pakistan's deal with Turkey for acquiring T-129 ATAK helicopters, the statement made by DG ISPR was misconstrued on some digital media platforms.

"It is clarified that Pakistan has never ruled out an acquisition of military helicopters from Turkey. All speculations in this regard are baseless," said ISPR.

In July 2018, Pakistan signed a $1.5 billion deal with Turkey for buying 30 Turkish-made T129 Atak helicopters.

Back in March 2021, Pakistan had reportedly given another extension to a helicopter deal with Turkey, giving Ankara six more months to deliver the aircraft.

In January 2020, Pakistan gave the first, one-year, extension to the manufacturers, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), for delivering the helicopters.