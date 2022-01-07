PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines & Minerals Department: MOU signed under ADP Scheme

06:16 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines & Minerals Department: MOU signed under ADP Scheme
LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Mines & Minerals Department (MMD) have signed an MOU under the ongoing Annual Development Program (ADP) and as part of the ‘Strengthening of Directorate General Mines & Minerals, Punjab and IT Integration of Administrative Department’ project.

The MoU was signed by PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Secretary Mines & Minerals Department Amir Ejaz Akbar Gondal at a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park. Senior officials from both departments including Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, PITB DG IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf, Director Atif Hussain, Project Director Ali Zeb and MMD`s Director General Zafar Javed Malghani, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Atika Ammar and Deputy Secretary (Technical) Sajid-Ur-Rehman were also present.

According to the MoU PITB will develop Complaint Management System (CMS) through Citizen Relationship Management (CRM) and establish a dedicated helpline number 042-99030122.  The CMS and dedicated helpline will be managed by PITB’s IT-Operations Department and Citizen Contact Center (CCC).

Speaking at the occasion Secretary, Mines & Minerals Department Amir Ejaz Akbar Gondal said that the automation of the department will upgrade the services of the department and make the work process easier while eliminating obscurities and assure clarity. CCC’s services in particular will help address the concerns and queries without any delays and make timely decisions.

PITB’s CCC is the first government-to-citizen (G2C) contact center offering a number of services to various government departments including SMS messages, Robot Calls and Live Agents Calls.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said, “PITB initiated ICT interventions are successfully replacing outdated manual system while enhancing efficiency and helping monitor the progress of the department. Automation of MMD will help identify problem areas and overcome challenges. PITB is dedicated towards extending its full support to the department in order to determine overlaps and potential roadblocks and overcome challenges.”

Strengthening of DG office is an integral part of this project and will be executed by PITB. It will include procurement and installation of new hardware, automation of department process, utilization of information technology, hiring competent team members, and capacity building of existing employees of MMD. Furthermore, PITB will develop the automated software for the Royalty Inspection & Collection Regime, Lease Management System, Department Daak System and Human resource management system for the District of Chakwal as pilot project.

