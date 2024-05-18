Search

Technology

OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner

Web Desk
03:47 PM | 18 May, 2024
OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner

LAHORE - OPPO, the global leader in smart devices, has announced the nationwide availability of the OPPO A60 for PKR 54,999. The OPPO A60 is designed for users who demand both performance and resilience, combining unparalleled durability with exceptional design.

It features military shock resistance, segment-first splash touch, IP54 rating, and anti-drop glass, making it built to last. The phone's premium construction includes a unique magnetic particle design and an ultra-slim profile, ensuring aesthetic appeal and toughness.

Military Shock Resistance

The OPPO A60 boasts military-grade shock resistance, ensuring it can withstand dust, splashes, and significant impact. This makes it an ideal choice for those with active lifestyles. With its military-grade certification, IP54 rating, and anti-drop glass, the OPPO A60 is ready to face any challenge, providing peace of mind and reliability for users on the go.

Segment's First Splash Touch

The OPPO A60 provides stronger water resistance, allowing you to stay connected in all conditions. The Splash Touch feature enables easy operation, even with wet or oily hands. Whether caught in the rain or handling greasy food, the A60's innovative Splash Touch technology ensures your screen remains responsive and usable, setting a new standard in smartphone usability for this category. 

Four Years Later, Still as Good as New

The OPPO A60's battery remains strong even after four years, providing consistent performance day in and day out. Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge technology, the A60 ensures extended usage times and rapid charging speeds. Despite years of use, the A60's battery maintains its capacity, reflecting OPPO's commitment to long-lasting performance and reliability.

The OPPO A60 also features a 950-nit Ultra Bright Display for exceptional clarity and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth and immersive viewing. Powered by the 6nm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, it offers enhanced performance and reduced power consumption. The A60's dual stereo speakers with Ultra Volume Mode deliver crystal-clear audio, while the versatile triple camera setup with Portrait Mode and AI Portrait Retouching ensures stunning photos and videos.

Built to endure and designed to impress, the OPPO A60 is your most reliable partner for years to come. It is available now at OPPO retail stores, authorized dealers, and Naeem Electronics nationwide for PKR 54,999/—only. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

03:58 PM | 18 May, 2024

IT exports set another record of $310 million in April

03:47 PM | 18 May, 2024

OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable ...

02:30 PM | 18 May, 2024

Pioneering a Cashless Pilgrimage Experience: The Launch of the Sullis ...

10:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

iPhone 16 release date and price revealed as Apple prepares to unveil ...

09:23 AM | 17 May, 2024

Participate in #Y100YSoCool contest and get a chance to win all-new ...

01:22 PM | 16 May, 2024

IT Minister Shaza Fatima inaugurates ‘Pak-Qatar IT Tower’ in ...

Technology

10:58 AM | 16 May, 2024

Apple working on new technology to let people use their iPhone, iPad ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

MOFA Crisis Management Unit activated for Pakistanis in Kyrgyzstan amid Bishkek violence 

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 May 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: