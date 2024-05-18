OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner

LAHORE - OPPO, the global leader in smart devices, has announced the nationwide availability of the OPPO A60 for PKR 54,999. The OPPO A60 is designed for users who demand both performance and resilience, combining unparalleled durability with exceptional design.

It features military shock resistance, segment-first splash touch, IP54 rating, and anti-drop glass, making it built to last. The phone's premium construction includes a unique magnetic particle design and an ultra-slim profile, ensuring aesthetic appeal and toughness.

Military Shock Resistance

The OPPO A60 boasts military-grade shock resistance, ensuring it can withstand dust, splashes, and significant impact. This makes it an ideal choice for those with active lifestyles. With its military-grade certification, IP54 rating, and anti-drop glass, the OPPO A60 is ready to face any challenge, providing peace of mind and reliability for users on the go.

Segment's First Splash Touch

The OPPO A60 provides stronger water resistance, allowing you to stay connected in all conditions. The Splash Touch feature enables easy operation, even with wet or oily hands. Whether caught in the rain or handling greasy food, the A60's innovative Splash Touch technology ensures your screen remains responsive and usable, setting a new standard in smartphone usability for this category.

Four Years Later, Still as Good as New

The OPPO A60's battery remains strong even after four years, providing consistent performance day in and day out. Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge technology, the A60 ensures extended usage times and rapid charging speeds. Despite years of use, the A60's battery maintains its capacity, reflecting OPPO's commitment to long-lasting performance and reliability.

The OPPO A60 also features a 950-nit Ultra Bright Display for exceptional clarity and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth and immersive viewing. Powered by the 6nm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, it offers enhanced performance and reduced power consumption. The A60's dual stereo speakers with Ultra Volume Mode deliver crystal-clear audio, while the versatile triple camera setup with Portrait Mode and AI Portrait Retouching ensures stunning photos and videos.

Built to endure and designed to impress, the OPPO A60 is your most reliable partner for years to come. It is available now at OPPO retail stores, authorized dealers, and Naeem Electronics nationwide for PKR 54,999/—only.