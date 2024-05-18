Search

Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif appointed acting PML-N president until intra-party polls on May 28

04:19 PM | 18 May, 2024
Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Working Committee (CWC) accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s resignation from the party’s presidency on Saturday and nominated him as acting president until the party's intra-party elections on May 28.

Earlier this week, PM Shehbaz stepped down from the PML-N presidency, declaring that “the time has come” for his brother, Nawaz Sharif, to retake his “rightful place as the president of the party.” Nawaz was removed from the party's leadership in 2018 following a Supreme Court ruling led by then-Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, which stipulated that individuals disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as the head of a political party.

The decision to appoint Shehbaz as acting president was confirmed during a meeting in Model Town, Lahore, attended by key PML-N leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and over 109 CWC members from across the country, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting, presided over by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, lasted over an hour and a half. In it, the acceptance of Shehbaz’s resignation was officially announced, and party members praised his leadership over the past seven years. Following this, Shehbaz’s nomination as acting president was proposed and supported by the party leadership, including Nawaz Sharif himself.

Rana Sanaullah has been appointed as the party’s chief election commissioner to oversee the upcoming elections. The PML-N’s General Council is scheduled to convene at 11 a.m. on May 28, coinciding with "Youm-e-Takbeer," when Nawaz Sharif is expected to be reinstated as the party president.

In addition to these decisions, party sources noted that last month, Rana Sanaullah requested Nawaz Sharif to resume the presidency after legal hurdles were cleared. The acceptance of Shehbaz’s resignation and his nomination as acting president underline the party’s commitment to adhering to its internal democratic processes while maintaining unity and stability.

Nawaz Sharif, who stepped down as Pakistan's prime minister in 2017 following his disqualification by the Supreme Court, returned to Pakistan from London last October after four years of self-imposed exile. His expected return to the PML-N presidency marks a significant moment for the party as it prepares for future political challenges.

The PML-N’s preparations for the general council meeting and the formal election of Nawaz Sharif as president underscore the party’s strategic planning and dedication to its leadership’s vision.

Pakistan

04:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

MOFA Crisis Management Unit activated for Pakistanis in Kyrgyzstan ...

04:27 PM | 18 May, 2024

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi face new Toshakhana allegations

04:19 PM | 18 May, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif appointed acting PML-N president until intra-party ...

03:20 PM | 18 May, 2024

Islamabad police officer jailed for selling classified documents to ...

03:04 PM | 18 May, 2024

Salaries of federal employees likely to go by 15% in Budget 2024-25

12:17 PM | 18 May, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash twin cities ...

Pakistan

12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

08:47 AM | 16 May, 2024

No live stream as Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ...

11:25 PM | 15 May, 2024

Petrol price decreased by Rs15.39 per litre, diesel by Rs7.88

11:35 PM | 16 May, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi opens up about wife's properties in Dubai and UK

12:15 PM | 17 May, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz now dons Elite Police uniform during passing-out ...

06:25 PM | 16 May, 2024

Balochistan CM apologises to Mahira Khan over literature festival ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

MOFA Crisis Management Unit activated for Pakistanis in Kyrgyzstan amid Bishkek violence 

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 May 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: