School Principal arrested for leaking teachers with obscene videos

LAHORE – Police in Sheikhupura arrested a school principal accused of blackmailing teachers with obscene videos.

Reports in local media said the accused used to harass teachers and even filmed it to later blackmail the victims with video clips.

The disturbing situation came to light when several videos of female teachers were leaked online, prompting an investigation. Victims were suffering for quite some time due to the blackmail, police said as they took swift action after videos got leaked online.

The principal has been arrested and is currently under investigation for his actions. Authorities assured victims that further investigations are ongoing, and victim will remain behind bars.

Such incidents of harassment and blackmailing continue to occur despite laws like Prevention of Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act (2010) and the Cybercrime Prevention Act (2016).