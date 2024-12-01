Riyadh Metro Ticket Price revealed for commuters, tourists after official launch

RIYADH – Riyadh Metro, the long awaited rapid transit system in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been launched with six metro lines with total length of 176km.

Saudi authorities also revealed ticket pricing structure for the train in major step to transform public transportation in Kingdom’s financial hub. Initialy, attractive fares are being offered for tourists and daily commuters.

The system is integrated with the Riyadh Bus Project, allowing seamless travel across the city. The metro was inaugurated by King Salman on November 27, 2024. Riyadh Metro Tickets are divided into two classes.

First Class Ticket Price

Pass Type Price Two-hour pass SR10 Three-day pass SR50 Seven-day pass SR100 Thirty-day pass SR350

Standard Class Ticket Price

Pass Type Price Two-hour pass SR4 Three-day pass SR20 Seven-day pass SR40 Thirty-day pass SR140

This service is expected to benefit both daily commuters and tourists looking to explore the city which is also a cultural capital with landmark cultural centres.