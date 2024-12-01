Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Riyadh Metro Ticket Price revealed for commuters, tourists after official launch

Riyadh Metro Ticket Price Revealed For Commuters Tourists After Official Launch

RIYADH – Riyadh Metro, the long awaited rapid transit system in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been launched with six metro lines with total length of 176km.

Saudi authorities also revealed ticket pricing structure for the train in major step to transform public transportation in Kingdom’s financial hub. Initialy, attractive fares are being offered for tourists and daily commuters.

The system is integrated with the Riyadh Bus Project, allowing seamless travel across the city. The metro was inaugurated by King Salman on November 27, 2024. Riyadh Metro Tickets are divided into two classes.

First Class Ticket Price

Pass Type Price
Two-hour pass SR10
Three-day pass SR50
Seven-day pass SR100
Thirty-day pass SR350

Standard Class Ticket Price

Pass Type Price
Two-hour pass SR4
Three-day pass SR20
Seven-day pass SR40
Thirty-day pass SR140

First Class fares are SR10 for a two-hour pass, SR50 for a three-day pass, SR100 for a seven-day pass, and SR350 for a thirty-day pass. Standard Class fares are SR4 for a two-hour pass, SR20 for a three-day pass, SR40 for a seven-day pass, and SR140 for a thirty-day pass.

This service is expected to benefit both daily commuters and tourists looking to explore the city which is also a cultural capital with landmark cultural centres.

Saudi Arabia gets its first batch of woman train drivers

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 1 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.3 294.05
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.5 353
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED UAE Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 180 182.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.05 739.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.83 1.89
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 892.75 902.25
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.55 62.15
NZD New Zealand Dollar 160.03 162.03
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.77 25.07
OMR Omani Riyal 715.5 724
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.25 208.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 311.45 314.25
THB Thai Baht 7.91 8.06
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search