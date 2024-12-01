Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Adiala Jail officials clear air on Imran Khan’ Transfer from prison

Adiala Jail Officials Clear Air On Imran Khan Transfer From Prison

RAWALPINDI – Several rumours are doing rounds online about health and transfer of Imran Khan from Adiyala Jail, the high profile prison located in garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Amid the buzz, Adiala Jail officials dismissed the rumors circulating on social media regarding the transfer of jailed prime minister Imran Khan. According to jail officials, Khan is currently in Jail, where he is being held under physical remand until December 2 in connection with the September 28 protest case.

The sources further clarified that the claims of his transfer are fabricated, and that he remains in his designated cell, which is part of the New Town Police Station area.

Regular medical check-ups are conducted by the jail’s healthcare staff, with reports indicating that Imran Khan’s blood pressure and sugar levels are normal. He is also said to be maintaining his physical health, working out twice a day.

Jail sources added that all basic facilities are being provided to Imran Khan, with special attention to his health and food. Security arrangements are in place, with staff assigned to ensure his safety at all times.

US voices concern over human rights as PTI pushes for Imran Khan’s release

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 1 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.3 294.05
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.5 353
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED UAE Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 180 182.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.05 739.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.83 1.89
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 892.75 902.25
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.55 62.15
NZD New Zealand Dollar 160.03 162.03
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.77 25.07
OMR Omani Riyal 715.5 724
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.25 208.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 311.45 314.25
THB Thai Baht 7.91 8.06
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search