Adiala Jail officials clear air on Imran Khan’ Transfer from prison

RAWALPINDI – Several rumours are doing rounds online about health and transfer of Imran Khan from Adiyala Jail, the high profile prison located in garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Amid the buzz, Adiala Jail officials dismissed the rumors circulating on social media regarding the transfer of jailed prime minister Imran Khan. According to jail officials, Khan is currently in Jail, where he is being held under physical remand until December 2 in connection with the September 28 protest case.

The sources further clarified that the claims of his transfer are fabricated, and that he remains in his designated cell, which is part of the New Town Police Station area.

Regular medical check-ups are conducted by the jail’s healthcare staff, with reports indicating that Imran Khan’s blood pressure and sugar levels are normal. He is also said to be maintaining his physical health, working out twice a day.

Jail sources added that all basic facilities are being provided to Imran Khan, with special attention to his health and food. Security arrangements are in place, with staff assigned to ensure his safety at all times.