‘Imran Khan’s Life in Danger,’ Jemima’ brother Zac Goldsmith calls for action for release of PTI chief

ISLAMABAD – Jemima’s brother and former brother-in-law of Imran Khan urgently called on international community to ensure the safety of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who remained behind bars since August last year, facing serious charges.

Zac Goldsmith shared a post on social media, expressing concern over growing risks to the life of PTI founder, highlighting that despite his incarceration, Imran continues to enjoy widespread popularity across the country. He warned that Pakistan’s ruling elite is aware of Khan’s strong public support, and may go to extreme lengths to retain control.

The Member of the House of Lords of the UK said the situation is increasingly dangerous for Khan, urging global community to take a firm stand and work to protect former cricketer.

“Those in power will do anything to cling to power, which makes this situation so dangerous—for Imran and for the whole country,” he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government dismissed reports of any threats to Khan’s life, assuring the public that the former Prime Minister’s safety is not in jeopardy. However, the international community remains on alert as concerns over Khan’s well-being continue to grow.