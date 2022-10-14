Electricity ‘restored’ after day-long power outage in Pakistan 

Reason behind major breakdown still unknown
Web Desk
11:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Source: @MoWP15 (Twitter)
KARACHI – The Energy Ministry said on Thursday that the electricity transmission system across Pakistan had been “fully restored” after a major power outage hit several parts of the country.

A transmission disruption in 500-KV line tripped power plants in the south which disconnected electricity in Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Sukkur and other places in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. However, reason behind major breakdown is still unknown.

The situation also affected some areas of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry said, “The power transmission system has been fully restored across the country.” The electricity supply had been increased from alternative power plants which would return to their normal state by Friday morning, the ministry added.

“Nearly half of the 1,000 megawatts of electricity normally supplied to Karachi by the national grid has been provided,” the ministry informed in another post while focusing on the situation in Pakistan’s largest city. “1,000 MW will be provided to Karachi in the next few hours.”

Earlier, the energy minister constituted a high-level inquiry committee to ascertain facts regarding the power breakdown in the country.

A spokesperson for K-Electric, a power supply company in Karachi, said that multiple cities across Pakistan had been affected following a fault in the national transmission system.

He added that K-Electric’s power generation, transmission and distribution network was safe and fully functional which had enabled the restoration efforts to progress steadily.

