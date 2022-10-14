Mohammad Rizwan surpasses Suryakumar Yadav as leading T20I run-scorer in 2022

CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan star batsman Mohammad Rizwan surpassed India’s Suryakumar Yadav and became the highest T20I scorer in 2022.

The Indian batter has scored 801 runs in 23 innings so far in this calendar year while Rizwan overtook him when he scored the 15th run against New Zealand in the tri-series final today. Rizwan’s 34-run innings helped Pakistan beating New Zealand in the tri-series final.

Rizwan achieved the feat in his 18th innings of the year.

The Pakistani batter was the highest T20I scorer in the previous year. He scored 1,326 runs in 26 innings and was declared ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets and won the triangular T20 international series.

Pakistan chased down the target of 164 runs in the final over of the match. Mohammad Nawaz remained the top scorer with target 38 runs. Mohammad Rizwan made 34 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed scored 25 runs.