Apply Online for POC Pakistan Origin Card; Check Step-by-Step Guide here

ISLAMABAD – NADRA rolled out revolutionary Smart Pakistan Origin Card (POC) to transform lives of Pakistanis living abroad. POC card promises convenience, fast processing times, and powerful perks that every overseas Pakistani will want to grab.

Smart Pakistan Origin Card offers allows visa-free entry into Pakistan, making travel easier and more convenient. Cardholders can live in Pakistan without the need for local registration, giving them greater freedom and flexibility. They also gain the right to purchase and own property within the country, opening doors to investment and homeownership.

POC enables holders to open bank accounts smoothly, which is essential for managing finances, speeds up immigration procedures, reducing waiting times at borders.

Here’s your step-by-step guide to getting this powerful card that opens doors to Pakistan like never before.

POC Card Apply Online

Step 1: Use a Family Member’s Pak ID Account

You’ll need access to the Pak ID account of a family member — like your parent, sibling, or child — to start your application.

Step 2: Log In and Start Your Application

Open the Pak ID app and log in with the family member’s account

Click ‘Apply for ID Card’

Select ‘My blood relative’

Choose ‘No’ when asked if you’re the account holder

Then pick ‘New POC’

Step 3: Fill Out the Application

Provide your:

Personal details

Biometric data

Recent photograph

Required supporting documents

Step 4: Choose Your Processing Category

Executive: 7 days

Urgent: 12 days

Normal: 30 days

Step 5: Wait for Approval and Delivery

Once your application is approved, your Smart POC will be delivered directly to your address.

Be cautious of fake websites and apps pretending to be NADRA. Always protect your personal information and use only official channels for your application.