Ayesha Omar celebrates birthday in style

Congratulations are in order for the celebrated Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar who has turned 41 this year.

The fashion icon is one of the highest paid actors in the industry with her decades long career. Omar is currently celebrating her big day in the mountains. The Tutti Fruiti diva took to Instagram to share the good news with her millions of followers.

Along with the breathtaking video, Omar wrote a lengthy caption: "I manifested this day and here I am. Shooting a music video on the day I came into this world, for a song I’ve written myself, at one of my favourite (and the highest) places in the world. Manifesting more through that wish. Thank you Mul for capturing this priceless, matchless moment.

And thank you, all you beautiful souls for all your wishes, messages, calls, voice notes and prayers. Bad signals here so can’t reply to all yet. Soon, I promise. And I also promise to work on myself, evolve, change, and become the best version of myself, every passing year.

Love and light,

AO."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

On the work front, Omar has been making headlines for her outstanding performance in the drama serial Rehbra, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, Habs and the highly-anticipated historical drama series Selahaddin Eyyubi in pipeline.