Babar Azam's latest advertisement stint invites massive trolling

Noor Fatima
02:19 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Babar Azam's latest advertisement stint invites massive trolling
Source: Babar Azam (Instagram)
Share

The charismatic and outstanding Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam is recognised worldwide, having garnering countless successes in his stellar career. The 27 years old has cemented himself among the top-notch batsmen in the cricket world, and became the face of many local brands due to his soaring popularity.

But a latest advertisment shoot by the Pakistani captain has received attention for all the wrong reasons.

For the commercial, Azam was directed to speak a small promotional line which, according to a plethora of netizens, was divorced of expressions and sounded casual. Disappointed, many of the social media platforms users including his diehard fans, disapproved his acting skills.

Babar Azam wants to share his version of something. Lekin kaunsa version Babar Bhai? ????

Posted by All Pakistan Drama Page on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

The BTS video circulating on the internet featuring Azam invited heavy trolling followed by criticism. Azam was already in the news for his unimpressive performance in Asia Cup 2022. The trolling went as far as to netizens suggesting that the Pakistani Cricket players are only good for advertisements.

For the unversed, Babar Azam is a Pakistani international cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team in all formats. Azam is a right-hand, top-order batsman with three consecutive ODI hundreds against West Indies in the UAE, and a 90 in his third Test, in Hamilton. 

Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian batsman to score ... 08:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Thursday added another feather to his cap after becoming the fastest ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar gear up for a new ...
02:48 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Ayesha Omar celebrates birthday in style
01:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits Pakistani ...
12:17 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Sana Fakhar ends 14-year-marriage with Fakhar ...
12:16 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Saba Qamar's fun video goes viral
10:18 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of ...
08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar gear up for a new project
02:48 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr