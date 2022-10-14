Babar Azam's latest advertisement stint invites massive trolling

The charismatic and outstanding Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam is recognised worldwide, having garnering countless successes in his stellar career. The 27 years old has cemented himself among the top-notch batsmen in the cricket world, and became the face of many local brands due to his soaring popularity.

But a latest advertisment shoot by the Pakistani captain has received attention for all the wrong reasons.

For the commercial, Azam was directed to speak a small promotional line which, according to a plethora of netizens, was divorced of expressions and sounded casual. Disappointed, many of the social media platforms users including his diehard fans, disapproved his acting skills.

Babar Azam wants to share his version of something. Lekin kaunsa version Babar Bhai? ???? Posted by All Pakistan Drama Page on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

The BTS video circulating on the internet featuring Azam invited heavy trolling followed by criticism. Azam was already in the news for his unimpressive performance in Asia Cup 2022. The trolling went as far as to netizens suggesting that the Pakistani Cricket players are only good for advertisements.

For the unversed, Babar Azam is a Pakistani international cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team in all formats. Azam is a right-hand, top-order batsman with three consecutive ODI hundreds against West Indies in the UAE, and a 90 in his third Test, in Hamilton.