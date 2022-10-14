Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar gear up for a new project

Pakistani drama industry is progressing day by day with its stellar drama serials and unparalleled cinematographic excellence. There are numbers of dramas produced yet only a handful of these break TRP gaining the status of a cult classic.

According to multiple media outlets, celebrated Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and the talented actor Mikaal Zulfiqar are elated to work together for an upcoming web-series titled "Mandi."

The star-studded cast also features Ainy Jaffri and Shayan Khan.

Mandi, the web series, will reportedly be centered around a political storyline. The web series is being directed by Awais Khan.

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Sarmad Khoosat's blockbuster Kamli.

Zulfiqar, on the other hand, was seen in Sang-e-Mar Mar and Alif Allah Aur Insaan.

Jaffri was seen in Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and Balu Mahi.

Khan gained recognition with Na Band Na Baraati.