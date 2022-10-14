Mathira's quirky pledge for breast cancer awareness goes viral
Web Desk
03:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Mathira's quirky pledge for breast cancer awareness goes viral
Source: Mathira (Instagram)
Share

Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modeling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The former VJ has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry.

In contrast to her bold nature stirring up a hornet’s nest, Mathira collaborated with Josh as she celebrated #breastcancerawareness month with a pledge to self-check. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Josh (@_josh_official)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This month became nationally recognized in 1985, and initially, the aim was to increase the early detection of the disease by encouraging women to have mammograms. It rose to popularity, and each year more and more attention was presented on this issue.

In a global effort to raise awareness, October aka National Breast Cancer Month is a time annually devoted to educating and early detection of breast cancer.

Tuba Anwar and Mathira's virtual spat gets serious 07:43 PM | 29 Sep, 2022

The virtual spat between upcoming Pakistani actress Syeda Tuba Anwar and the model cum television host Mathira has been ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar gear up for a new ...
02:48 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Ayesha Omar celebrates birthday in style
01:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Babar Azam's latest advertisement stint invites ...
02:19 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits Pakistani ...
12:17 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Sana Fakhar ends 14-year-marriage with Fakhar ...
12:16 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Saba Qamar's fun video goes viral
10:18 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira's quirky pledge for breast cancer awareness goes viral
03:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr