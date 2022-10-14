Mathira's quirky pledge for breast cancer awareness goes viral

Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modeling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The former VJ has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry.

In contrast to her bold nature stirring up a hornet’s nest, Mathira collaborated with Josh as she celebrated #breastcancerawareness month with a pledge to self-check.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh (@_josh_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This month became nationally recognized in 1985, and initially, the aim was to increase the early detection of the disease by encouraging women to have mammograms. It rose to popularity, and each year more and more attention was presented on this issue.

In a global effort to raise awareness, October aka National Breast Cancer Month is a time annually devoted to educating and early detection of breast cancer.