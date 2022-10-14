Mathira's quirky pledge for breast cancer awareness goes viral
Share
Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modeling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
The former VJ has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry.
In contrast to her bold nature stirring up a hornet’s nest, Mathira collaborated with Josh as she celebrated #breastcancerawareness month with a pledge to self-check.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This month became nationally recognized in 1985, and initially, the aim was to increase the early detection of the disease by encouraging women to have mammograms. It rose to popularity, and each year more and more attention was presented on this issue.
In a global effort to raise awareness, October aka National Breast Cancer Month is a time annually devoted to educating and early detection of breast cancer.
Tuba Anwar and Mathira's virtual spat gets serious 07:43 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
The virtual spat between upcoming Pakistani actress Syeda Tuba Anwar and the model cum television host Mathira has been ...
- PIMS rejects Azam Swati’s medical report shared by Shireen Mazari ...05:20 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
- Terrorist involved in attack on Chinese nationals arrested in Karachi03:18 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
-
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022