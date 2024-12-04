Nargis moves FIA against Nigar Chaudhry, YouTubers for defamation

Actress Nargis has filed a case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell against actress Nigar Chaudhry and over 10 YouTubers, accusing them of damaging her reputation on social media.

According to the FIA Lahore spokesperson, the Cybercrime Cell registered the case under the PECA Act and sections 20, 21, and 511 of the law.

The case names Nigar Chaudhry, Abida Usmani, and more than 10 YouTubers as accused. Nargis alleged that these individuals harmed her reputation through social media activities.

It is noteworthy that recently, Nargis accused her husband, Inspector Majid Bashir, of physical assault over a financial dispute. She filed a case against him after the incident in Lahore’s Defense area.