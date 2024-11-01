Actress Nargis assaulted by husband over money dispute

LAHORE – Pakistan actress Nargis was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Inspector Majid Bashir, in the Defence area of Lahore after the couple engaged in a dispute over money.

Nargis’ brother Khurram Bhatti informed the police about the incident. He said Majid frequently assaulted her sister over petty issues.

Nargis married Inspector Majid Bashir a few years ago and has since left the showbiz industry to run a beauty salon.

Meanwhile, police said they have not received any complaint from Nargis’s family. They added that action will be taken in accordance with the law if a complaint is filed.