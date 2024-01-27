Sania Mirza breaks social media silence after Shoaib-Sana wedding

In a poignant return to Instagram, Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza broke her social media silence following the news of her ex-husband Shoaib Malik's recent marriage.

Her post, a simple photograph gazing into a mirror, resonated deeply with fans who had eagerly awaited a peek into her emotional landscape after the confirmation of their divorce. This image, accompanied by the powerful word "Reflect," spoke volumes about her introspective journey and unwavering strength.

This marked a stark contrast to the preceding period of calm, wherein Sania's family confirmed the separation. Yet, amidst personal turmoil, Sania continues to be celebrated as one of India's greatest tennis players. Her resilience and unwavering spirit shone through as she navigated this new chapter with grace and dignity.

Following the official confirmation of their separation, Sania's family issued a statement emphasizing her longstanding respect for privacy while acknowledging the need to share the news of their divorce. The couple, married since 2010, co-parent their five-year-old son, Izaan.