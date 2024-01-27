Search

Sania Mirza breaks social media silence after Shoaib-Sana wedding

08:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
Sania Mirza breaks social media silence after Shoaib-Sana wedding
Source: Sania MIrza (Instagram)

In a poignant return to Instagram, Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza broke her social media silence following the news of her ex-husband Shoaib Malik's recent marriage.

Her post, a simple photograph gazing into a mirror, resonated deeply with fans who had eagerly awaited a peek into her emotional landscape after the confirmation of their divorce. This image, accompanied by the powerful word "Reflect," spoke volumes about her introspective journey and unwavering strength.

This marked a stark contrast to the preceding period of calm, wherein Sania's family confirmed the separation. Yet, amidst personal turmoil, Sania continues to be celebrated as one of India's greatest tennis players. Her resilience and unwavering spirit shone through as she navigated this new chapter with grace and dignity.

Umair Jaswal, Sana's former husband also took to Instagram, and shared a message of gratitude for a clear day, urging prayers for rain and those battling respiratory ailments. His post, accompanied by a serene photograph, painted a picture of introspection and empathy.

Following the official confirmation of their separation, Sania's family issued a statement emphasizing her longstanding respect for privacy while acknowledging the need to share the news of their divorce. The couple, married since 2010, co-parent their five-year-old son, Izaan.

Sania Mirza says Izhaan not attending school after Shoaib’s third marriage 

