Parineeti Chopra begins her music career

Get ready for a double dose of Parineeti Chopra, because the Bollywood powerhouse is not just captivating audiences on screen anymore - she's ready to serenade them too!
Chopra, known for her versatility in films like "Ishaqzaade," "Kesari," and "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar," has always harboured a deep love for music. Now, she's taking that passion to the next level by officially launching her singing career!
She made the exciting announcement on Instagram, expressing her joy and nervousness in equal measure: "Music has always been my happy spot," she wrote, "and now it's my turn to join the incredible musicians I've admired on stage!"
This new chapter is a dream come true for her, who even belted out a tune at her wedding! Her enthusiasm is infectious: "I feel lucky, blessed, and yes, a little stressed, but mostly thrilled to embark on this musical adventure. Two careers, one Parineeti - how fun (and maybe a tad chaotic)!"
She's ready to embrace the unknown, face her fears, and kick off her singing debut with a bang! While details about her musical journey are still under wraps, we can't wait to see (and hear!) what she has in store.
In the meantime, she's keeping busy on the film front, gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali's "Chamkila" alongside Diljit Dosanjh.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
