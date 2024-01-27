Parineeti Chopra begins her music career

Get ready for a double dose of Parineeti Chopra, because the Bollywood powerhouse is not just captivating audiences on screen anymore - she's ready to serenade them too!

Chopra, known for her versatility in films like "Ishaqzaade," "Kesari," and "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar," has always harboured a deep love for music. Now, she's taking that passion to the next level by officially launching her singing career!

She made the exciting announcement on Instagram, expressing her joy and nervousness in equal measure: "Music has always been my happy spot," she wrote, "and now it's my turn to join the incredible musicians I've admired on stage!"

This new chapter is a dream come true for her, who even belted out a tune at her wedding! Her enthusiasm is infectious: "I feel lucky, blessed, and yes, a little stressed, but mostly thrilled to embark on this musical adventure. Two careers, one Parineeti - how fun (and maybe a tad chaotic)!"

She's ready to embrace the unknown, face her fears, and kick off her singing debut with a bang! While details about her musical journey are still under wraps, we can't wait to see (and hear!) what she has in store.

In the meantime, she's keeping busy on the film front, gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali's "Chamkila" alongside Diljit Dosanjh.