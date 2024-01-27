Search

Lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra begins her music career

Web Desk
08:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
Parineeti Chopra begins her music career
Source: Parineeti Chopra (Instagram)

Get ready for a double dose of Parineeti Chopra, because the Bollywood powerhouse is not just captivating audiences on screen anymore - she's ready to serenade them too!

Chopra, known for her versatility in films like "Ishaqzaade," "Kesari," and "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar," has always harboured a deep love for music. Now, she's taking that passion to the next level by officially launching her singing career!

She made the exciting announcement on Instagram, expressing her joy and nervousness in equal measure: "Music has always been my happy spot," she wrote, "and now it's my turn to join the incredible musicians I've admired on stage!"

This new chapter is a dream come true for her, who even belted out a tune at her wedding! Her enthusiasm is infectious: "I feel lucky, blessed, and yes, a little stressed, but mostly thrilled to embark on this musical adventure. Two careers, one Parineeti - how fun (and maybe a tad chaotic)!"

She's ready to embrace the unknown, face her fears, and kick off her singing debut with a bang! While details about her musical journey are still under wraps, we can't wait to see (and hear!) what she has in store.

In the meantime, she's keeping busy on the film front, gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali's "Chamkila" alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

"Happy Birthday Wifey," Raghav Chadha pens heartfelt birthday note for Parineeti Chopra

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Warner Music Group Partners With Pakistani Music Company Giraffe 

06:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Warner music teams up with Giraffe to amplify Pakistani music

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

06:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

WATCH – Arisha Razi dances her heart out at her Dholki

07:21 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her baby bump

09:21 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Sajal Aly channels her "inner Madhuri Dixit" in latest pictures

Lifestyle

08:53 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee': Imran Abbas's Punjabi film trailer is out now!

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

10:56 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza says Izhaan not attending school after Shoaib’s third ...

10:57 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ali Noor breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: "No Truth" ...

08:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding

11:18 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat rocks grunge chic style

Advertisement

Latest

09:24 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Uganda officially disowns ICJ Judge Julia Sebutinde for voting in support of Israeli genocide in Gaza

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 27 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: