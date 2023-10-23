Raghav Chadha showered his beloved wife and accomplished actor, Parineeti Chopra, with heartwarming affection on her 35th birthday this past Sunday.

He treated their fans to an enchanting carousel of photos that exuded nothing but pure love. The charming gesture from the prominent AAP leader was accompanied by a touching caption that declared, 'You illuminate my life like a superstar, Paru! A single smile from you can turn my challenging and tumultuous life into something manageable. You infuse so much happiness into my world... On this special day, I want to celebrate the incredible woman that you are... Here's to more laughter, more love, and more unforgettable moments together... Just like these beautiful memories from our first year together.'

The comment section was overloaded with heart emojis by fans and many notable celebrities.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-23/happy-birthday-wifey-raghav-chadha-pens-heartfelt-birthday-note-for-parineeti-chopra-1698061851-6949.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-23/happy-birthday-wifey-raghav-chadha-pens-heartfelt-birthday-note-for-parineeti-chopra-1698061855-6885.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-23/happy-birthday-wifey-raghav-chadha-pens-heartfelt-birthday-note-for-parineeti-chopra-1698061858-9717.jpeg

Chopra, a luminous star in the film industry, has graced us with her incredible talent in a slew of notable films. Her impressive filmography includes remarkable titles such as 'Code Name: Tiranga,' 'The Girl On The Train,' the Saina Nehwal biopic, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar,' 'Hasee Toh Phasee,' 'Kesari,' 'Shuddh Desi Romance,' and 'Ishaqzaade,' among others. Her most recent appearance was in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,' alongside the talented Akshay Kumar."