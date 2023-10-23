Raghav Chadha showered his beloved wife and accomplished actor, Parineeti Chopra, with heartwarming affection on her 35th birthday this past Sunday.
He treated their fans to an enchanting carousel of photos that exuded nothing but pure love. The charming gesture from the prominent AAP leader was accompanied by a touching caption that declared, 'You illuminate my life like a superstar, Paru! A single smile from you can turn my challenging and tumultuous life into something manageable. You infuse so much happiness into my world... On this special day, I want to celebrate the incredible woman that you are... Here's to more laughter, more love, and more unforgettable moments together... Just like these beautiful memories from our first year together.'
The comment section was overloaded with heart emojis by fans and many notable celebrities.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-23/happy-birthday-wifey-raghav-chadha-pens-heartfelt-birthday-note-for-parineeti-chopra-1698061851-6949.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-23/happy-birthday-wifey-raghav-chadha-pens-heartfelt-birthday-note-for-parineeti-chopra-1698061855-6885.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-23/happy-birthday-wifey-raghav-chadha-pens-heartfelt-birthday-note-for-parineeti-chopra-1698061858-9717.jpeg
Chopra, a luminous star in the film industry, has graced us with her incredible talent in a slew of notable films. Her impressive filmography includes remarkable titles such as 'Code Name: Tiranga,' 'The Girl On The Train,' the Saina Nehwal biopic, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar,' 'Hasee Toh Phasee,' 'Kesari,' 'Shuddh Desi Romance,' and 'Ishaqzaade,' among others. Her most recent appearance was in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,' alongside the talented Akshay Kumar."
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies.
On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs281 for buying and Rs283 for selling.
Euro clocked at 294.1 for buying and 297 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 343 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.25
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343
|346.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.
On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.
The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.
Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.