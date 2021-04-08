WATCH - Trailer of cricketer Fawad Alam's first web series released

10:20 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
WATCH - Trailer of cricketer Fawad Alam's first web series released
LAHORE - Pakistani Test cricketer Fawad Alam is making his acting debut in upcoming web series "Khudkash Mohabbat".

The trailer of the series has been released and Fawad Alam is actively taking part in promotion of his upcoming web series.

Taking to Twitter, middle order batsman Fawad Alam wrote, “Conspicuously delighted to announce my debut as an actor in the upcoming Urdu flix web series “Khudkash Muhabbat”.

I hope you guys like me in the acting ground as much as you did in the cricket ground! Your prayers, love and support matter the most.”

Making his international cricket debut in 2007, Alam made a cameo appearance in PTV Home’s drama serial Ghar Damad.

The 35-year-old cricketer made comeback in the national Test squad after 10 years and so far Alam scored two centuries since his comeback in Playing XI in 2020.

Earlier, Pakistan's first OTT platform Urdu Flex was recently launched by E-Max Media.

