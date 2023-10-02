Inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's spectacular pre-wedding sports day

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha orchestrated a one-of-a-kind pre-wedding sports day extravaganza for their wedding guests, adding an exciting twist to their dreamy Udaipur wedding celebrations.
While they initially shared just a sneak peek of this unique pre-wedding event, Parineeti has now treated her followers to a video that offers a captivating glimpse into the festivities. Amidst all the fun and games, an unexpected twist occurred when the newlyweds appeared to have a heated argument during a match.
The event, dubbed the "Chadhas vs. Chopra Game Day," kicked off with spirited games between the two families. Parineeti's team emerged victorious in the toss, prompting her to break into joyful celebrations. As everyone geared up for the games, Parineeti couldn't contain her excitement, declaring it the "best day ever." She even attempted to enlist the support of former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was part of Raghav's team, in her quest for victory.
The games were nothing short of a carnival, featuring musical chairs, thrilling cricket matches, lemon spoon races, Jenga, shooting competitions, and more. However, tensions flared at one point when Raghav seemed to disagree with Parineeti regarding certain players, resulting in a firm "no" from the bride-to-be. Ultimately, it was the Chopra family who clinched the coveted trophy, capping off a day filled with laughter and camaraderie.
The video, lasting two and a half minutes, resembles a short film in its storytelling and presentation.
Sharing the clip, Chopra expressed her joy in creating new wedding traditions that prioritize enjoyment and togetherness over stress and drama, exemplified by the friendly competition between the two families.
In another, the "Ishaqzaade" actor provided an insight into the unconventional rituals of their wedding festivities, shedding light on the memorable moments and playful challenges that brought both families closer.
"Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!
????Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats
????Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this
????Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless
????Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game)
????The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side
Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered. ????❤️" se captioned the post.
The couple tied the knot on 24 September in a private ceremony.
