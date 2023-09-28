Manish Malhotra unveils surprise element in Parineeti Chopra's wedding dress

Parineeti Chopra's exquisite bridal ensemble and her overall wedding look have been the talk of B town and recently the designer behind the bespoke outfit, Manish Malhotra, has stepped forward to share heartwarming details that added sentimental value to the dress.

Taking to his Instagram profile, the acclaimed designer posted a carousel of pictures and penned a heartfelt note to reveal a small yet significant addition made to Parineeti's champagne-gold bridal lehenga choli. Among the images was a delightful snapshot from her special day, where the designer and the muse shared laughter and smiles while looking at each other. He disclosed that Parineeti had expressed a desire to carry a piece of her late maternal grandmother's legacy with her on her wedding day. To fulfil this poignant wish, they integrated her grandmother's challa (traditional keychain) into the tassel of the bridal lehnga.

The swipe-through post included close-up shots of the bride's lehnga and the intricate tassel hanging from its belt. These elaborate, handcrafted tassels are often incorporated into the lehnga-choli silhouette, adding an element of auditory charm as the baubles gently chime with every movement.

"Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with Parineeti, who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house," wrote Manish in the post, shedding light on the emotional significance of the small trinkets that adorned the gold, beaded tassel.

For Parineeti, the sound of her grandmother's challa as she moved about the house was a melodious symbol of strength and grace. It was this deep emotional connection that led to the decision to incorporate this piece of family heritage into her lehenga. Manish also added that they included other elements significant to both Parineeti and her husband Raghav, such as references to London, music, Khanda Sahib, and more. This was not just an accessory but a cherished piece of Parineeti's identity that she carried on her special day.

In the same week, Parineeti expressed her gratitude to her fans through an Instagram Story, thanking them for the blessings and love she and Raghav had received following their union.

"Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpouring of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us to know that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful," read her heartfelt post.

The couple tied the knot on 24th September in a private ceremony in Udaipur where Leela Palace hosted their grand wedding ceremony.