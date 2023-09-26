Search

Lifestyle

WATCH: Sania Mirza reveals the gift she gave to Parineeti Chopra on her wedding

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Bollywood's grand celebrations are taking centre stage once again, and the spotlight is firmly on the newlyweds, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who recently tied the knot in a picturesque Udaipur ceremony.

While their nuptials appeared to be an intimate affair, their cherished loved ones ensured that it remained an unforgettable occasion. Among the notable guests was none other than Parineeti's closest confidante, the tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who graced the wedding with an unparalleled sense of style.

Mirza's arrival at the wedding was nothing short of a fashion spectacle, leaving an indelible mark on the wedding guest-style game. Accompanied by her sister, she radiated diva vibes as she offered a tantalizing glimpse of her ethereal ensemble, handpicked from the exclusive collection of Aisha Rao. Her ethnic attire exuded a vibrant and chic aura, featuring a resplendent floral sharara set that captured the essence of bridesmaid fashion. The subtle yet alluring glitzy embellishments adorning the floral patterns lent an air of elegance befitting the wedding's grandeur.

Recently, Mirza was captured outside Udaipur airport on a bright Monday morning, heading back to her own abode. As the paparazzi inquired, "Kya gift diya Parineeti ko?" (What did you gift Parineeti?), Sania Mirza responded with a serene smile, stating, "Blessings diye" (I gave her blessings).

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-26/1695727385-5609.mp4

Sania Mirza spotted in Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:42 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Here's an exclusive insight into Shaheen Afridi's star-studded wedding

08:21 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

From Toronto to Stardom: Ushna Shah reflects on her acting journey

05:32 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker blessed with baby girl, names her ...

12:18 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

WATCH — Journalist reveals shocking details about Imran Riaz Khan

11:56 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Hira Mani shares photos from her 'amazing day with amazing people in ...

10:22 AM | 25 Sep, 2023

Parineeti Chopra drops wedding pictures with Raghav Chadha

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

WATCH: Sania Mirza reveals the gift she gave to Parineeti Chopra on her wedding

Horoscope

09:04 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 26, 2023

Forex

Rupee falls below 290 against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday continued its ascent, trading at less than Rs290 against the US dollar in the morning interbank market, primarily due to stringent measures in the financial sector.

The US dollar was valued at Rs289.78 around 9:48 am, as reported by the Forex Association of Pakistan, marking a decrease of Rs1.18 from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs290.86.

This ongoing rise in the value of the rupee follows the crackdown on illegal dollar trading initiated earlier this month, with strong support from the military.

In the open market, the rupee also made gains against the dollar, trading at Rs292 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs293, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Saad Bin Naseer, the director of the financial services platform Mettis Global, noted that this marked the 16th consecutive day of appreciation for the PKR, amounting to nearly a 6% increase.

Naseer attributed this surge primarily to administrative measures, stating that it seems the government’s crackdown on speculative elements contributing to rupee depreciation is having an effect.

He also suggested that if this trend persists and the Afghan border remains closed, the rupee could continue to appreciate in the future. However, he emphasized the importance of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors for long-term stability.

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 26, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 26 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Karachi PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Islamabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Peshawar PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Quetta PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Sialkot PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Attock PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Gujranwala PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Jehlum PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Multan PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Bahawalpur PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Gujrat PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Nawabshah PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Chakwal PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Hyderabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Nowshehra PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Sargodha PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Faisalabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Mirpur PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: