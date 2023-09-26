WATCH: Sania Mirza reveals the gift she gave to Parineeti Chopra on her wedding

Bollywood's grand celebrations are taking centre stage once again, and the spotlight is firmly on the newlyweds, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who recently tied the knot in a picturesque Udaipur ceremony.

While their nuptials appeared to be an intimate affair, their cherished loved ones ensured that it remained an unforgettable occasion. Among the notable guests was none other than Parineeti's closest confidante, the tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who graced the wedding with an unparalleled sense of style.

Mirza's arrival at the wedding was nothing short of a fashion spectacle, leaving an indelible mark on the wedding guest-style game. Accompanied by her sister, she radiated diva vibes as she offered a tantalizing glimpse of her ethereal ensemble, handpicked from the exclusive collection of Aisha Rao. Her ethnic attire exuded a vibrant and chic aura, featuring a resplendent floral sharara set that captured the essence of bridesmaid fashion. The subtle yet alluring glitzy embellishments adorning the floral patterns lent an air of elegance befitting the wedding's grandeur.

Recently, Mirza was captured outside Udaipur airport on a bright Monday morning, heading back to her own abode. As the paparazzi inquired, "Kya gift diya Parineeti ko?" (What did you gift Parineeti?), Sania Mirza responded with a serene smile, stating, "Blessings diye" (I gave her blessings).

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-26/1695727385-5609.mp4