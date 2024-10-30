Firdous Jamal’s wife files for divorce amid actor’s isolation during cancer battle

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal’s wife reportedly filed for divorce, his son Hamza Firdous shared update in a clip.

Hamza, who was sitting in a car, narrated the ordeal in the clip, which is now being shared by different pages. No woman wants to go through this after 35 years of marriage, he said, and added that his mother suffered hardships for change.

Lamenting his father’s negative behaviors, Hamza discussed the challenges his family faced in supporting him during this difficult time. He mentioned frustration that all members put efforts including paying for costly treatments for father’s life threatening situation.

He acknowledged his siblings financial contributions and care provided during their father’s hospital stays. Despite their collective efforts, he felt they had very little or no impact.

The clarifications come as legendary actor Firdous Jamal addressed feelings of isolation during his illness and his decision to live separately.