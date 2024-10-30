Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Schools in Lahore likely to get Smog holidays amid hazardous AQI levels

LAHORE — Authorities in Punjab’s capital Lahore are considering different options to curb smog, including changing school timings and stern measures against vehicle emissions amid worsening air quality in the metropolis.

As people in country’s second-largest city are suffering from respiratory issues, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar hinted at school closure as last resort in wake of the alarming smog situation.

With Lahore topping the list of the world’s most polluted cities, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached hazardous levels, prompting concerns for the health of students. Hayat indicated that if conditions worsen, school closures will be considered to protect children’s health.

The government temporarily adjusted school hours and is urging parents and the community to actively participate in efforts to combat the smog crisis.

The air quality challenges are compounded by pollution from local sources and neighboring Indian cities, affecting the country’s cultural capital, which was once famous as ‘City of Gardens’.

CM Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government intensified its response, including dismantling brick kilns and tightening vehicle emissions regulations. However, experts estimate that significant improvements in air quality could take 8 to 10 years to achieve.

As the community and organisations work together, residents are encouraged to adopt better waste disposal practices and support measures aimed at cutting air pollution.

Lahore chokes under another Smog season as AQI reaches over 300

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

