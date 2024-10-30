Sensational Hazam Bangwar removed from Karachi Assistant Commissioner post

KARACHI – Assistant Commissioner Hazam Bangwar has been transferred from his position and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department.

Bangwar, Known for his uber-cool style and unique approach to governance, garnered significant attention during his tenure. A notification confirmed his removal from the post and now he will be appointed for a new role in his career.

Bangwar spent much of his time in New York and London before returning to Pakistan, where he became a PMS Officer and served as the Assistant Commissioner of Karachi Central. He holds degrees in Fashion Design & Marketing and Law from London.

A songwriter by passion, Hazim worked with major artists and signed with Young Money Entertainment. His debut single “Haram” made him the first Pakistani to chart internationally with an English song, while his second single “Hell Ya” also achieved notable success.

His mother is originally from Iraq, while his father, Akbar Ali Bangwar, previously served as a police officer and held the rank of DIG.