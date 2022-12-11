Veteran Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal diagnosed with cancer

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal has recently been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing medical treatment, his son confirmed in a social media post.

Hamza Firdous, the son of the Waris actor, shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram. Sharing a picture with his father from good times, Hamza wrote “My father is going into a Cancer recovery treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital…I know it’s life! but nothing to worry because we (his family) and you all (his dearest friends, work colleagues, fans, admirers, well-wisher’s) are here for him.”

His son added that Firdous became an actor against all odds. “Here’s to another battle but luckily the odds are in his favor inshallah he will come out stronger”, he wrote, while urging everyone to pray for the ailing actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Firdous (@hamza_firdous)

As his son’s post went viral, social media users flocked to the comment section and share their best for the 68-year-old for a speedy recovery.

Firdous started acting with a Hindko drama Badnami Dey Toway in mid-70s, and he has since then appeared in hundreds of television, stage and radio projects.

The star actor appeared in nearly 50 films, some of his notable work includes Sayeeban Sheeshay ka, Man Chale Ka Sauda, Mehboob, Pagal Ahmeq Bewakoof, Saahil, Piyari, Dhoop Deewar, and Ruswaiyan.

The actor was conferred the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 1986 for his notable achievements in showbiz.