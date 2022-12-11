Polling for first phase of local government election underway in 2 Balochistan districts
Web Desk
10:44 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
Polling for first phase of local government election underway in 2 Balochistan districts
Source: File photo
QUETTA – Polling for Local Bodies elections in Balochistan’s Hab and Lasbela districts is underway on Sunday.

The polling process started at 08:00 in the morning and will continue till 05:00 pm.

Reports in local media suggest that at least 126 polling stations have been formed in the district, while 32 polling stations were declared most sensitive, and 63 sensitive in the Hub district. Around 135,000 registered voters will use their right to elect their representatives.

In Lasbela, around 130 polling stations have been established where 136,703 voters will exercise their rights to elect local bodies representatives.

Meanwhile, the polling process has been delayed in Haramzai Tehsil of Pishin due to extreme cold, per reports.

