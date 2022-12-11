Polling for first phase of local government election underway in 2 Balochistan districts
Share
QUETTA – Polling for Local Bodies elections in Balochistan’s Hab and Lasbela districts is underway on Sunday.
The polling process started at 08:00 in the morning and will continue till 05:00 pm.
Reports in local media suggest that at least 126 polling stations have been formed in the district, while 32 polling stations were declared most sensitive, and 63 sensitive in the Hub district. Around 135,000 registered voters will use their right to elect their representatives.
In Lasbela, around 130 polling stations have been established where 136,703 voters will exercise their rights to elect local bodies representatives.
Meanwhile, the polling process has been delayed in Haramzai Tehsil of Pishin due to extreme cold, per reports.
Pakistan Army chief vows to make all-out efforts ... 09:24 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
QUETTA – Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir paid a two-day visit to the ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- PAKvENG: Pakistan chase 355 as England all out for 275 on Day 311:33 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Congratulations pour in from world leaders as Morocco becomes first ...11:16 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Polling for first phase of local government election underway in 2 ...10:44 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
-
- OIC chief expresses full support to Kashmiris’ right to ...09:43 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a fun blinking game08:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill dance to 'Dil Diyan Gallan' at Bigg ...07:09 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Watch - Bohemia treats Lahore with electrifying performance at Pak ...11:40 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022