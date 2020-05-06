Sindh CM's special aide contracts coronavirus as cases swell to 22,550

Karachi: Another key officials of the Sindh government tested positive for novel coronavirus as total number of infections surged to 22,550.

Rashid Rabbani, who is special assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, diagnosed with the infection on Wednesday.

He has self-isolated himself at his house.

Earlier, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani was tested positive and he recuperated from the infection after over 15 days.

Last month, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was diagnosed with the infection and he is currently in isolation at his residence.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 22,550, according to government data till Wednesday morning, with at least 24 deaths and nearly 1,049 new infections reported across the South Asian country during the past 24 hours.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 5264, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 6,217 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 194, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 148 and 144 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 21 deaths; Islamabad, 4' and Gilgit Baltistan, 3.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).