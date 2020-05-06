PML-Q challenges NAB chief's powers in LHC
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 6 May, 2020
PML-Q challenges NAB chief's powers in LHC
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid e Azam (PML-Q) leaders, including Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the powers of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Elahi in the petition said that the NAB has turned into a political institution as it is being used for political victimisations.

They added that various courts have raised objection over the NAB’s investigation process and its role.

Chaudhry brothers, who are facing NAB inquries, said that the anti-graft buster has ordered to reinvestigate a 19 years old case against them.

Calling it a political revenge, the PML-Q leaders has urged the court to declare NAB’s move to reopen the case regarding assets beyond means illegal.

According to local media, the investigation against Ch Pervaiz Elahi was being made on his tenure as a provincial minister for local bodies in '80s for misusing his power for making 38 appointments, while the investigation against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain pertained to accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

More From This Category
Three killed in Rajanpur road mishap
12:37 PM | 7 May, 2020
FM Qureshi stresses need to devise NAP to stem ...
11:18 AM | 7 May, 2020
Former MS Malir Hospital dies of COVID-19 in ...
09:11 AM | 7 May, 2020
PM Imran chairs NCC meeting today to discuss ...
08:46 AM | 7 May, 2020
ASP among 100 policemen affected with COVID-19 in ...
09:59 PM | 6 May, 2020
Sindh orders random COVID-19 testing at grocery ...
08:54 PM | 6 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
After binging 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', Imran Khan has another recommendation for you
05:50 PM | 6 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr