Pakistan's Parliament debates French ambassador's expulsion after 'successful' talks with TLP
ISLAMABAD – A resolution demanding the expulsion of French ambassador from the country has been presented in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
The resolution stated, “This House condemns the blasphemous acts committed by a French magazine and further condemns the French president for promoting such acts.”
It called for a debate in the National Assembly on the expulsion of France envoy and raising the matter with Muslim countries to devise a joint strategy on the sensitive matter.
The resolution further stated that France and other European countries should be apprised regarding the gravity of the matters relating to the blasphemy acts besides also raising the matter at international forums.
Speaking on the occasion, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said that this house is the guardian of the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Prime Minister Imran Khan has advocated the issue at the international forums.
Later, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the session until Friday.
Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) decided to attend the National Assembly session and support the resolution. However, the PPP decided to stay away from the session.
