Hajj pilgrims asked to avoid carrying these things while travelling to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has issued instructions for intending Hajj pilgrims regarding luggage and limit of cash and valuable items.

In a series of tweets, the ministry said the pilgrims are prohibited from carrying prohibited luggage when travelling by plane. The prohibited luggage included “unwrapped and tied luggage, fabric-wrapped luggage, plastic bags and excess weight”.

Furthermore, it has asked pilgrims to avoid bringing large amounts of cash and valuable items with them when traveling to the kingdom. This will help to make the process faster and easier for them, it added.

As per the rules, pilgrims who possess the foreign currencies, gifts and appliances, cash and jewelery and precious metal exceeding value of 60,000 Saudi Riyals will have declared it upon arrival.

Earlier this month, Pakistan launched its Hajj flight operation.