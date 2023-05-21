Search

First Hajj flight from Pakistan takes off with over 600 pilgrims as PIA kicks off operation

Web Desk 09:21 AM | 21 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – First flights departed from Karachi, and Lahore carrying 602 passengers for the annual pilgrimage.

In the port city of Karachi, at least 330 pilgrims jet off in a flight at 4 am which will land in Madina. In Lahore, around 279 pilgrims departed for Madina by private flight.

The country’s national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is using Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft for 2023 Hajj operations. Over 300 scheduled flights will take place this year, to accommodate 65,000 passengers for the sacred journey.

As the national flag carrier started Hajj flight operations, Director Hajj Karachi, Sajjad Haider, DG Benazir Income Support Programme, Imtiaz Shah, and officials of the airline and aviation authority were present to review operations.

Another flight of PIA, PK-743 will fly tonight at 9:15 pm from the federal capital Islamabad.

The South Asian nation is among the leading countries where the annual pilgrimage is regarded with exceptional admiration and zeal, making it the second country with the most passengers for Hajj after Indonesia.

Hajj pilgrims to be refunded Rs 55,000

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced that it was refunding Rs 55,000 as ‘Qurbani amount’ to intending Hajj pilgrims. The amount would be reimbursed to both regular and sponsorship scheme pilgrims before their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj on special instructions of the Religious Affairs Minister.

Ministry advised the pilgrims of both regular and sponsorship schemes to collect Rs 55,000 from their respective banks before their departure as the same would not be reimbursed to them in Saudi Arabia.

‘The Saudi government-run Qurbani booths would be available near government residences, providing a hassle-free process for purchasing the coupons,’ it said. “In the event of any issues or difficulties in acquiring the Qurbani amount, they can lodge a complaint with the accounts officer of the ministry directly at 0519208552,” it maintained.

