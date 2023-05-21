Pakistani forces kill three terrorists in Tank operation

RAWALPINDI – Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Tank area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said late Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tank district of the country’s northwestern region. “During an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were found in the terrorists’ possession.

The dead militants remained actively involved in ‘extortion and terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens’.

ISPR said local residents appreciated the security forces’ operation and assured of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

KP and Balochistan, the two regions neighboring Afghanistan, witnessed a sharp escalation of attacks.

Pakistan's security forces continued operations against terrorism across the country, and hundreds of terrorists were killed in recent times.