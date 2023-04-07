BNA founder apprehended in intelligence operation: ISPR

Search

Web Desk 12:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
Source: File photo of BNA founder Gulzar Imam.

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Friday that a high-value target (HVT) known as Gulzar Imam, also known as Shambay, has been successfully apprehended in a prominent intelligence operation.

The military’s media wing disclosed that the individual was a hardcore militant and the founder and leader of the Baloch National Army (BNA), a banned outfit that was created after the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA) merged.

The ISPR revealed that the BNA was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including ones on law enforcement agency (LEA) installations in Panjgur and Noshki.

The statement also disclosed that Gulzar Imam served as deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) until 2018. In addition, he was instrumental in forming the Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and served as its operational head. The ISPR revealed that his connections with hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) were being investigated, and that he had visited Afghanistan and India.

According to the military’s media wing, HIAs had attempted to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests. The statement further revealed that the operation to apprehend Gulzar Imam was carefully planned and meticulously executed over several months in various geographical locations. The apprehension of such a prominent militant leader deals a significant blow to the BNA and other militant groups attempting to destabilize peace in Balochistan.

The military’s media wing also noted that the success of this operation demonstrates the capability and resolve of law enforcement agencies to uproot terrorism and reflects the sacrifices of unsung heroes.

