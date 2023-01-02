Punjab approves Disabilities Act for protection of differently-abled persons

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly has enacted the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021 to protect differently-abled persons in the country’s most populous region.
The landmark legislation ensured the inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities by making them an effective part of the community.
The Disabilities Act guarantees safeguards for disabled persons as anyone who ridicules them will face jail time of at least two years and a fine of Rs1 lac.
Last year in February, The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the provincial administration to implement the act to protect the fundamental rights of persons with disabilities.
With the new legislation, disabled persons will be able to take part in elections; special courts will be formed for their proceedings while discrimination against disabled people in public transport will be a punishable offense. Parking for disabled people has also been made free in public places.
The act also covered enrollment in educational institutions besides special health facilities in hospitals.
Persons with disabilities (PWDs) will now have full rights to inherit property and a special quota will be allocated in all state-run institutions for employment.
