12:32 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Pakistan hikes electricity price by Rs2.86 per unit
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved an increase of Rs2.86 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for March 2022.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had sent the application to Nepra, seeking Rs3.15 per unit hike in electricity price.

The decision to increase power tariff will put an additional burden of Rs28.9 billion on consumers

All consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline customers and K-Electric consumers, will pay the FCA with the bill for May 2022.

In its petition, CPPA had said had said that total 10 billion units were produced in March with total cost stands at Rs94 billion.

It informed the regulatory body that per unit price of electricity produced from thermal oil in March recorded at Rs22.52 while the per unit cost of electricity generated using LNG was Rs14.36.

