Pakistan brings $21Bn Crypto Market into legal framework in major push for blockchain

ISLAMABAD – $21 billion cryptocurrency market in nation of 242 million is finally coming to reality as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) prepares to legalize digital currencies and launch its own central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Deputy Governor of central bank confirmed the previous ban on crypto will be lifted, to make it fully regulated trading. Those familiar with development say this move could transform Pakistan’s crypto landscape, already home to over 40 million wallets, making it the third-largest crypto-adopting nation globally in 2025.

As some called it game-changer, the South Asian nation now has the legal tools to harness crypto innovation, from regulated trading to launching a sovereign crypto fund.

The upcoming Virtual Asset Bill 2025 will establish the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA), ensuring strict oversight, licensing, and data security while keeping crypto trading contained within a legal ecosystem. Citizens will be able to trade safely without risking the grey-market pitfalls that have plagued the industry.

During a Senate Finance Committee meeting, SBP outlined plans to regulate digital assets through the Virtual Assets Bill 2025. The bill introduces major policy shift, which aims to modernize Pakistan’s financial system while complementing traditional banking.

Islamabad also entered partnership with World Liberty Financial to build blockchain infrastructure and boost crypto adoption.

With legal framework in place, a digital rupee on the horizon, and billions already invested, Pakistan is positioning itself as a crypto powerhouse in the emerging world.