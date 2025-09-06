Crypto Czar Bilal Bin Saqib wins hearts with patience as PIA attendant loses cool

ISLAMABAD – Passengers aboard PIA flight PK-855 from Beijing to Islamabad witnessed rare display of humility and patience that left everyone impressed. The story is about Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto Bilal Bin Saqib, who traveled economy class with simplicity.

According to an eyewitness, a minor incident occurred when a flight attendant approached Bilal Bin Saqib to serve a meal. While listening to a program using headphones, he initially did not respond. When he later asked for his meal, the attendant reportedly raised her voice, claiming she had tried repeatedly to get his attention and that he had disrespected her.

The steward on duty quickly intervened, and after assessing the situation, apologised to Bilal Bin Saqib for the attendant’s behavior. Witnesses noted that his calm, polite, and apologetic demeanor throughout the incident contrasted sharply with the attendant’s loud reaction, earning admiration from fellow passengers.

Bilal Bin Saqib, who leads the Pakistan Crypto Council and has extensive international business ventures, is known for his contributions to advancing blockchain and cryptocurrency technology in Pakistan. Despite his responsibilities and achievements, his humility, frugality, and composed nature have made him a role model for young Pakistanis.

One passenger said, “Despite holding such coveted position equivalent to federal minister, his simplicity and patience are truly inspiring. He sets an example that humility and respect transcend status or wealth.”

The incident left many praising Bilal Bin Saqib, not just for his professional accomplishments but also for showing that grace.