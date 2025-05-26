Bilal Bin Saqib named special aide to PM on blockchain, crypto

ISLAMABAD –Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday appointed Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), as his special assistant on blockchain and crypto with the status of Minister of State.

An official notification has been issued in this regard stating: “The Prime Minister, in terms of Rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to appoint Mr. Bilal Bin Saquib as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto with the status of Minister of State, with immediate effect”.

Cabinet Division shall take further necessary action accordingly, it added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government is making all out efforts to cash Crypto World and the latest push is massive energy supply for Bitcoin mining and AI Data Centres.

Sharif led government announced allocation of 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to support Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence (AI) data centres in first phase of a nationwide digital transformation strategy spearheaded by the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC).

The new initiative aims to capitalize on Pakistan’s surplus electricity by channeling it into high-demand digital sectors. Finance Miniser calls it key moment in journey toward becoming global digital powerhouse. By redirecting underutilized energy, we are unlocking economic potential and turning a long-standing liability into revenue-generating opportunity.

Pakistan sees this move as key pillar in its broader economic reform plan, one designed to woo billions in foreign investment and to aide employment in emerging tech sectors, and build a foundation for sustainable digital growth.

Pakistan’s unique geographical location at the crossroads of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, making it ideal destination for global data flow and infrastructure development. PCC noted that several international firms have already visited Pakistan for exploratory discussions, with many more expected to follow.

The country’s excess energy capacity is being repurposed into a valuable digital asset, with AI and Bitcoin mining providing the perfect use case for sustained energy utilization. Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the PCC said with the right legal framework, international cooperation, and transparent operations, Pakistan could become a regional—and even global—leader in both cryptocurrency and AI innovation.