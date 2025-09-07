Paf Honors Flying Heroes Who Laid Down Their Lives For Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan today observed Air Force Day to commemorate the heroic aerial battles fought on September 7, 1965. The main ceremony took place at Air Headquarters Islamabad, with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu as the chief guest.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel were hailed for thwarting enemy attacks with exceptional courage. Squadron Leader M.M. Alam was particularly remembered for his historic feat of shooting down five Indian warplanes in one minute, a record that remains unmatched.

ISPR said the day started with Quran recitations for the spiritual reward of all martyrs, including those from the 1965 and 1971 wars. The PAF Martyrs’ Day is observed with devotion at all Air Force bases across the country.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu praised the Air Force for its professionalism, courage, and operational excellence, emphasizing that the successes in Operation Rah-e-Haq and Operation Bunyad-e-Marsous demonstrate PAF’s skill and strategic resolve. He also highlighted the Air Force’s expanding capabilities in space, electronic warfare, and cyber technologies.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs serve as a guiding light for future generations,” Air Chief said. He expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and recognized their struggle for self-determination. The ceremony concluded with the Chief of Air Staff laying flowers at the Martyrs’ Monument.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the PAF, praising its multi-dimensional combat capabilities and decisive role in defending the nation. He stated that the Air Force has proven that the enemy can never defeat the spirit of Pakistan’s armed forces.