When and Where to watch Blood Moon in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Sky watchers in Pakistan are in for rare treat tonight as a total lunar eclipse, also known as a “Blood Moon,” lights up the sky.

Met Office confirmed that celestial event will also be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Americas.

Blood Moon in Pakistan

Moon will begin to dim at 8:28 pm (PST) on September 7, with partial eclipse starting at 9:27 pm. The total eclipse will commence at 10:31 pm, peak at 11:12 pm, and the total phase will end at 11:53 pm. The partial eclipse will continue until 12:57 am, with the event concluding at 1:55 am on September 8.

Astrophysicist said the Moon appears red during a lunar eclipse because sunlight is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere, scattering shorter blue wavelengths and allowing red light to reach the Moon.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be observed safely with the naked eye, requiring only clear skies and the right location. The last total lunar eclipse occurred in March 2025, while the previous one was in 2022.

Blood moon is reddish lunar eclipse caused by Earth’s atmosphere scattering sunlight, and it also inspired myths across cultures.

In Christian tradition, it was often seen as an hint of apocalypse or divine judgment, while others called it warning of danger to rulers. Some tribes interpreted it as a sign of imbalance or a time for reflection, and in Asian cultures, it was sometimes seen as a dragon devouring the moon, prompting protective rituals.

Some even linked Bloon Moon to misfortune, death, or transformation.