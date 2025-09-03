‘Blood moon’: Pakistan to witness total lunar eclipse on September 7

ISLAMABAD – A total lunar eclipse will occur between the night of September 7 and 8, 2025, and will be fully visible across Pakistan, said the Met Office in a statement.

The celestial event will also be visible from many parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the western regions of North America, and eastern areas of South America.

Those located in the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, and Antarctica will also be able to witness the eclipse.

According to Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the stages of the eclipse are as follows:

Penumbral eclipse begins at 8:28 PM on September 7

Partial eclipse begins at 9:27 PM

Total eclipse begins at 10:31 PM

Maximum eclipse occurs at 11:12 PM

Total eclipse ends at 11:53 PM

Partial eclipse ends at 12:57 AM on September 8

Penumbral eclipse ends at 1:55 AM

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that fully covers the moon’s surface.

During totality, the moon may appear reddish in color, often called a “blood moon.”