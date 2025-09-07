Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 7 September 2025 Sunday

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Sunday, with the precious metal touching Rs377,900 per tola amid a bullish trend in global markets.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the per tola price of gold surged by Rs1,200, while the rate for 10 grams rose by Rs1,029, settling at Rs323,988.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Lahore Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Islamabad Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Peshawar Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Quetta Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Sialkot Rs377,900 Rs4,303 Hyderabad Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Faisalabad Rs377,900 Rs4,315

Bullion prices, which had remained relatively stable earlier in the week, have now recorded a sharp increase, adding almost Rs16,200 per tola since August 27.

In the international market, gold was quoted at $3,552 per ounce, up by $12 compared to the previous session, alongside a $20 premium, the association noted.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in the local market at Rs4,315 per tola.