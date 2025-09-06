Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price 6 September 2025

By News Desk
9:04 am | Sep 6, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices soared to all-time high of Rs377,900 per tola amid bullish trend in international markets.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold jumped by Rs1,200 per tola, settling at Rs377,900, while the rate of 10 grams increased by Rs1,029 to Rs323,988.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Increase New Price
Per Tola Rs1,200 Rs377,900
10 Grams Rs1,029 Rs323,988

During the week, bullion prices remained largely stable before resuming their upward march, adding nearly Rs16,200 per tola since August 27.

In the international market, gold was quoted at $3,552 per ounce, gaining $12 from the previous session along with a $20 premium, APGJSA reported.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs4,315 per tola.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
