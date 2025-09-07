ASP Sheharbano Naqvi makes history with Asia 21 Next Generation Fellowship

LAHORE – Another proud moment for Punjab Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheharbano Naqvi who has been nominated for prestigious Asia 21 Next Generation Fellowship 2025.

With this honor, ASP Naqvi made history being first female police officer from Pakistan to be picked for this Fellowship.

Known for her outstanding contributions in safeguarding communities and supporting the underprivileged, even animals, ASP Naqvi’s selection places her among emerging leaders from 27 countries who will gather in Manila, Philippines, from December 5–7, 2025, to discuss solutions to global challenges.

Punjab IGP Dr. Usman Anwar praised her exceptional leadership, saying it highlights the talent and potential of Pakistan’s police force on the world stage.

Punjab Police spokesperson added that this recognition reflects Asia Society’s mission to connect changemakers worldwide and advance leadership aligned with international standards.

Shehrbano first rose to fame after rescuing a woman from a mob of around 200 people who falsely accused her of blasphemy in Lahore. The woman, whose identity remains confidential, was surrounded after her shirt was mistakenly thought to display Qur’anic verses.

Naqvi negotiated with charged crowd, eventually forming a human chain to escort the woman to safety. It was later confirmed that her shirt only bore the Arabic word for “beautiful.”