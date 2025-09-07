Pakistani Tiktok Star Known For Bold Dance Videos Turns Out To Be Boy

SWABI – A TikToker has been arrested after shocking social media users by posing as a girl and posting inappropriate videos online.

Several clips, which went viral, caused widespread concern and outrage in community.

Police spokesperson confirmed that suspect, Abdul Majeed from Bamkhel, created these videos while dressed as a woman, striking provocative poses and sharing them on TikTok. The content reportedly stirred unease and controversy in the district.

Bamkhel Police Post incharge Aamir Khan conducted raid and held Abdul Majeed. The suspect confessed to his actions and promised to refrain from such behavior in the future.

Authorities have warned social media users to exercise caution and report any inappropriate activity to prevent similar incidents.